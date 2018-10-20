Early Voting in Broward County Begins October 22nd

Broward County — The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office is prepared to be of service to voters at the 22 Early Voting Sites scheduled for the 2018 General Election.

Instead of voting at their polling place or voting by mail, voters may take advantage of Early Voting which will take place from Monday, October 22 through Sunday, November 4, 2018 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. for a total of fourteen days.

Voting Sites

Broward County has expanded the early voting sites, dates, and times in an effort to better serve voters. Click here for a list of the 22 sites and hours

Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast a vote. Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early Voting site.

Voters should take note that Florida law required voters to present picture ID with signature. Click here for Acceptable forms of ID.

The tabulation and results of votes cast during Early Voting will be released after the polls close on Tuesday, November 6th, Election Day. Results will be reported by precinct.