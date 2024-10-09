Dwyane Wade to Host Inaugural When We Gather Food & Wine Festival

MIAMI – Wade Cellars – the California-based wine producer co-founded by entrepreneur and NBA champion Dwyane Wade – has become known nationwide for its successful series of When We Gather soirees, which highlight celebrated BIPOC chefs and sommeliers across the country through intimate culinary and wine experiences paired with wines from Wade Cellars’ portfolio.

Now, as part of the series’ third year, Dwyane Wade and Wade Cellars are expanding the concept with the first-ever When We Gather Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, October 26, 2024 in celebration of Wade’s Miami HEAT statue unveiling on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The first walk-around festival will be held at The Urban in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. It will celebrate food, wine, and community. The event will showcase Miami’s best BIPOC chefs and culinary talent. Frito-Lay®, part of the PepsiCo Foods portfolio, has signed on as the presenting partner for the festival. They will be bringing flavorful bites and recipes featuring their iconic brands to the festivities.

“I’m excited to share this will be the first food and wine festival to launch under my When We Gather series and I’m looking forward to bringing this new and special experience to the Miami community,” said Dwyane Wade. “Coinciding with my Miami HEAT statue unveiling weekend, the festival will be a celebration of community, culture, and culinary excellence.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Early bird tickets are priced at $99 until October 17th (while supplies last). Starting October 18th tickets will be priced at $125. The doors open at 1PM for attendees who can expect a unique and immersive culinary experience. It will feature delectable dishes, stellar wines and libations, dynamic brand activations, and more.

When We Gather Food & Wine Festival Chefs

The festival lineup will feature top locally and nationally renowned culinary talent including Wade’s personal Chef Richard Ingraham; Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster Overtown); Chef Irie; Eileen Andrade (Amelia’s 1931 & Finka Table & Tap); Giorgio Rapicavoli (Luca Osteria, Eating House, Mayfair Grill); Andrew Gonzalez (Night Owl Cookies); Diego Ng and Alex Kuk (Temple Street Eatery); and Derrick “Chef Teach” Turton (World Famous House of Mac), among others.

Dwyane Wade’s When We Gather Food & Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 1PM – 4PM at The Urban located at 1000 NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased – HERE. 21+ Event. No one under 21 will be admitted. The festival urges all adults to consume alcoholic products responsibly.

For more information on Wade Cellars, please visit www.dwadecellars.com. Follow along on social media: Instagram, Twitter & Facebook