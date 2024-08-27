WASHINGTON, DC – Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the U.S., has offered heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, who was born in Jamaica, on her recent selection as the new chair of the board for the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO). This historic achievement marks Dr. Dubroy as the first Black female to hold this prestigious position in NACUBO’s history.

Ambassador Marks stated, “On behalf the Government of Jamaica, I extend our congratulations to Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy on her groundbreaking appointment as the chair of NACUBO’s board. This achievement not only highlights Dr. Dubroy’s exceptional leadership and expertise but also serves as an inspiration to Jamaicans and people of color in the field of higher education administration.”

Dr. Dubroy, who serves as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Howard University in Washington, DC, assumed her new role with NACUBO effective August 1, 2024. In her position, she will play a crucial role in setting the strategic direction for the association. In addition, providing valuable advice and oversight.

Jamaica’s Ambassador Congratulatory Message

“Dr. Dubroy’s appointment is a testament to her outstanding contributions to higher education and business administration,” Ambassador Marks added. “Her leadership will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to NACUBO, further strengthening its impact on college and university business operations across the United States.” The ambassador also noted the significance of this appointment in promoting diversity and inclusion in leadership roles within higher education. “Dr. Dubroy’s achievement breaks new ground and opens doors for future generations of leaders from diverse backgrounds. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and the positive representation she brings to Jamaica on the international stage.”

NACUBO, founded in 1962, is a nonprofit professional organization representing chief administrative and financial officers at more than 1,700 colleges and universities across the United States. The organization plays a vital role in advancing the economic vitality, business practices, and support of higher education institutions in pursuit of their missions.

As she takes on this new role, Dr. Dubroy expressed her optimism about NACUBO’s future, stating, “I am immensely optimistic about the future of NACUBO. We’ve never been stronger, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to strengthen the value we provide to our member institutions, and in turn, to the students they serve.”

The Embassy of Jamaica congratulates Dr. Dubroy on her achievement. They are excited about the positive impact her leadership will have on higher education in the United States.