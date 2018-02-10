Adam Stewart awarded at Food For The Poor’s Building Hope Gala

Adam Stewart receives “Ambassador for the Poor” 2018 Award from Food For The Poor

BOCA RATON – Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall congratulated Mr. Adam Stewart, CD, at the Food for the Poor 23rd annual Building Hope Gala recently held in Boca Raton.

Mr. Stewart, serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman at Sandals Resorts International Limited, and was the recipient of the Ambassador for the Poor 2018 Award presented at the event for his philanthropic efforts through his charitable organization, Sandals Foundation which he created in 2009 to build upon the decades of community involvement and service by Sandals Resorts International.