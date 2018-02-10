By February 10, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Adam Stewart awarded at Food For The Poor’s Building Hope Gala

Adam Stewart receives “Ambassador for the Poor” 2018 Award from Food For The Poor

BOCA RATON – Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall congratulated Mr. Adam Stewart, CD, at the Food for the Poor 23rd annual Building Hope Gala recently held in Boca Raton.

Franz Hall, Adam Stewart at Food For the Poor gala

Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall (left) congratulating Mr. Adam Stewart, CD, (right) at the Food for the Poor 23rd annual Building Hope Gala.  Looking on are Mr. Ronald Schrager and Ms. Wendy Hart Schrager, President of the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ).

Mr. Stewart, serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman at Sandals Resorts International Limited, and was the recipient of the Ambassador for the Poor 2018 Award presented at the event for his philanthropic efforts through his charitable organization, Sandals Foundation which he created in 2009 to build upon the decades of community involvement and service by Sandals Resorts International.

