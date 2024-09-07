LAUDERHILL – The Miami Broward Junior Carnival will be held at Central Broward Regional Park on Saturday, October 5, 2024. This enriching cultural event is presented by TD Bank, and hosted by the Visit Lauderdale, City of Lauderhill. It showcases Caribbean culture and provides an excellent opportunity for youth to participate and develop their artistry. This year’s Junior Carnival reaffirms steadfast commitment to youth and community initiatives, reflecting the strength and unity of the community. The gates open at one pm1 pm, and the parade starts at 2 pm. To purchase tickets, visit https://miamijuniorcarnival.org/.

The day features 10 Junior Masquerade bands competing for prizes and bragging rights, and Nikki Crosby (AKA Granny), actress, comedienne, and radio host, is the Emcee. The event will kick off with the Junior Steel Pan Competition and the Junior Calypso Competition.

Parade of Masquerade Bands

The day’s highlight will be the parade of 10 masquerade bands, each presenting their unique interpretation of Caribbean culture. This year’s competing bands include Break Awae Kru, China Mas Kids, D-Junction Mas Jr., Fun Generation Too, Karnival Kidz, La Familia, Major Players, Mas Dynasty/Party Room Squad, Natural Disasters, Royalty Kidz, Wassi Babes and Zing-Zing Kidzz.

Miami Broward Junior Carnival also promises a rich display of cultural diversity, with performances ranging from American marching bands to the rhythmic beats of African-Afro drumming and Tassa drumming, native to the Caribbean. This diverse cultural tapestry fosters a sense of connection and appreciation for the different cultures, making you feel part of a global community. The excitement is building for audiences to see the Romeo Tasso Group.

The event continues to be a cornerstone of cultural inclusion and education. This annual event offers children from all backgrounds the opportunity to embrace and appreciate Caribbean heritage.

Tricia Baptiste, Junior Carnival Manager, emphasized the event’s importance: “Carnival is an integral part of Caribbean heritage. We are preserving this vibrant culture through Junior Carnival for future generations.” This family-centered event encourages young participants under 18 to showcase their talents, build meaningful connections, and express their appreciation for Caribbean heritage through music and movement, fostering a sense of connection and unity among the community.

Teaches Future Leaders About Caribbean Culture

TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, is excited to be a proud sponsor of the 2024 Miami Broward Junior Carnival. We are honored to serve the Caribbean community alongside this incredible non-profit organization, which works tirelessly to preserve and celebrate Caribbean culture. The Miami Broward Junior Carnival is vital in teaching our future leaders about the richness of Caribbean history. Plus, the importance of unity within the community. Be sure to visit the TD Bank tent for free face painting, games, and giveaways. We can’t wait to share the joy and excitement of this event with you and your families!

“Junior Carnival is one of my greatest joys; Visit Lauderdale is proud to be a sponsor once again of all the Carnival events at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill.” Celebrating the Caribbean American Community in Broward County aligns with our mission to be a welcoming destination for “Everyone under the sun,” stated Neki Mohan-Vice President, Multi-Cultural Business & Community Engagement.

Platform for the Children

“Our Junior Carnival helps preserve Caribbean culture and provides a platform for children to understand and appreciate artistry in a unique format while building a strong sense of community. We look forward to celebrating the future of the Miami Carnival with our young people, states Joan Hinkson Justin, Chair of Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

Focal Point for Caribbean Families

The Miami Broward Junior Carnival is a focal point for Caribbean families and those interested in Caribbean culture. Mirroring the adult Miami Carnival, the Junior Carnival is a festival of vibrant music, culture, colors, and food from the Caribbean. The event invites attendees to delve deeper into the true meaning of Carnival and its importance within Caribbean culture.Miami Junior Carnival is more than fun and festivities; it is a gateway to understanding Carnival’s rich history, music, and cultural significance, particularly for children of Caribbean descent and Caribbean Americans. The upcoming Carnival promises to blend these elements, creating an enriching and educational experience that will leave families and friends of all cultural backgrounds feeling enlightened and inspired, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Caribbean culture.

The community, especially the youth, is invited to this unique celebration. It’s a fun and educational opportunity to explore and deepen one’s understanding of Caribbean history and heritage.

For more information, visit the Junior Carnival website.https://miamijuniorcarnival.org/.