Donald Trump Flees Washington During #MarchForOurLives
WEST PALM BEACH – Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released the following statement in response to reports that Donald Trump will spend the weekend in Palm Beach at his luxury resort Mar-a-Lago, while students prepare to March on Washington:
“It’s no surprise that Donald Trump is choosing to flee Washington rather than face the hundreds of thousands of students who are preparing to March on Washington to protest his inaction on gun violence. While the President runs from young people marching for their lives, we stand with the students in demanding common sense gun legislation. Trump and Republicans can only hide from these students, and the American people for so long,” said Terrie Rizzo, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party. “You can run from the students in Washington, Donald Trump, but you can’t hide from us in Florida. We’ll see you at Mar-a-lago on Saturday.”
