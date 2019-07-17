DOH-Miami-Dade offers free back-to-school immunizations

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County’s Immunization Program is urging parents to check their children’s immunization record to see if they are due for a vaccine.

Children entering Kindergarten and 7th grade are normally due for a vaccine and need to meet the requirements for school entry.

If your child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s healthcare provider or one of our health department clinics.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County provides free back-to-school immunizations to children between the ages of 2 months through 18 years of age.

Please see the below clinic schedule for locations and hours and call 786-845-0550 to schedule an appointment.

Downtown Clinic

1350 NW 14th Street

Miami, Florida 33125

Mon. – Fri. (8:00 am – 3:30 pm)

Little Haiti Health Center

300 NE 80th Terrace

Miami, Florida 33138

Mon. – Fri. (8:00 am – 3:30 pm)

West Perrine Center

18255 Homestead Avenue

Miami, Florida 33157

Mon.- Fri. (8:00 am – 3:30 pm)