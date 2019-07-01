Documentary Highlights New Pathways to Financial Freedom for Black Americans

NEW YORK – One Solution, the leading branded content division of Urban One, and Prudential Financial, Inc., a leader in financial services, have partnered to create Legacy Lives On, a new 45-minute original documentary created to spark conversations about our relationships with money and the journey to financial wellness in the black community.

The film is presented by Prudential and One X, the full-service content studio of One Solution.

Legacy Lives On, which premiered Wednesday, June 19, 2019, examines the legacy of money in the black community as told through the stories of three millennial women—from Tulsa, Detroit and Atlanta—who, despite historic and present-day barriers, are discovering the path for financial wellness for themselves and creating a legacy for their families and communities.

As viewers learn about these women, financial professionals, historians and cultural contributors provide context as they describe the historical backdrop of their hometowns—all critical economic epicenters in the black community.

Contributors include: Laz Alonso, former Wall Street investment banker turned leading Hollywood actor; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Financial Educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche; and Motivational Speaker Lisa Nichols.

It also features Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., the founder of the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement, a Prudential partner that offers a wealth-building system whose mission is to heal the wounds of the past and create new paths to financial freedom.

“It is our goal to empower African-American consumers through engaging content that’s educational and culturally relevant. While we do a lot on our own, we can do so much more for the community when brands, like Prudential, are willing to see and engage our audience with a lens that is unique to our culture,” said Detavio Samuels, president of iONE Digital/One Solution.

Through Legacy Lives On, Prudential hopes to encourage the black community to share their experience, learn from and engage financial professionals, and participate in a dialogue about building and sustaining a financial legacy.

“At Prudential, we believe financial security should be within everyone’s reach. Making it a reality— especially within diverse communities — involves starting often uncomfortable conversations about money, and the financial legacies we’ve inherited and the ones we want to leave behind. We are thrilled to partner with Urban One to create Legacy Lives On, a powerful film aimed at sparking those conversations among black families, and launching a platform about how we can help provide access to the solutions and capital needed to create equity and drive financial wellbeing,” said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of Prudential’s Individual Life Insurance business.