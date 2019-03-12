Strong Airlift to the U.S. Virgin Islands This Summer

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Airlift capacity to the U.S. Virgin Islands will get a boost this summer, says the Department of Tourism.

New Delta Airlines Flights

Tourism Commissioner Designee Joseph Boschulte reports that Delta Airlines will add a second daily flight between Atlanta and St. Thomas this summer, while the existing New York to St. Thomas nonstop flight will continue through the end of August.

Commissioner Designee Boschulte also noted that Delta will make its seasonal adjustment to the Atlanta-St. Croix route with a daily Saturday service from April 6 to August 24, 2019 before ramping up its schedule for the 2019-2020 winter season.

“We are steadily restoring confidence in our destination,” he said, promising that the department “will leave no stone unturned to maintain and increase airlift to both islands, especially as more accommodations come back on line.”

American Airlines Restoring Miami-St. Thomas Route

The tourism leader also divulged that American Airlines was seriously considering restoring its third daily Miami-St. Thomas flight to the market, as well as expressing interest in a new Dallas flight to the destination in the future.

He reported that United Airlines will serve the Houston-St. Thomas market beginning in May with weekly Saturday service, and then daily flights from June 6 to August 19, 2019.

Nonstop flights between Washington, DC and St. Thomas are also scheduled over a similar period, while there will be intermittent Saturday flights between Newark and St. Thomas over the summer.

On the intra-regional front, Commissioner Designee Boschulte said talks with LIAT have begun about increasing frequency or capacity on the Antigua-St. Thomas route, which airline officials reported was performing well. The service currently operates three days a week.

“Our work to encourage our airline partners to serve both St. Croix and St. Thomas is part of our overall marketing continuum,” said Commissioner Designee Boschulte.

He explained that “just as we work with the media and travel wholesalers and retailers to attract visitors to our shores, we are also developing strong relationships with our airline and cruise line partners, who have a very strong appetite for product knowledge and destination developments as they gauge their current routes and itineraries and assess potential new destinations.”