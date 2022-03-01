D’Marsh Couture Reflects on Past Collections During NYFW 2022 Presentation

[NEW YORK] – New York Fashion Week is now history. And the recent presentation by Glenroy March and his fashion brand D’Marsh Couture gave attendees an inside eye and historical look into the brand’s growth over the years. Staged at the midtown location of COCO-MAT, a leading manufacturer in natural sleep products and furnishings, it provided an opportunity for the designer to showcase some of his favorite pieces from past collections.

“With all that has happened in the past year, we used this season as an opportunity to reflect on what the brand has achieved so far and prepare for the next few years,” noted March.

As part of the presentation, guests were treated to brief discussion in which the designer along with stylist Danisha Green and creative director Theo Hanson talked about each collection, the inspiration behind the collection and how it all came together. This afforded attendees the chance to interact with the designer and his team to get a look behind the scenes and hear what it takes to put a collection together and bring it to the runway.