Sankofa by D’Marsh Delights During New York Fashion Week

19-Piece Collection Inspired by African Heritage

NEW YORK – Jamaican-born New York designer Glenroy March didn’t disappoint this season and attendees at the Fall 2020 New York Fashion Week presentation on Monday, February 11 had high praises for House of D’Marsh.

The presentation was held at The High School of Fashion Industries in New York City’s Chelsea area.

According to March, the collection was inspired by his visit to the motherland. “In designing this collection, I wanted to draw upon my visit to Ghana and so it was important to have the pieces reflect on the past, what we have achieved and tie it all together in a cohesive manner as we prepare for the future.”

The 19-piece collection embodies the years of mastered craftsmanship and comprised a mix of ready-to-wear to couture looks for the trendy and outgoing man and today’s chic and stylish woman.

The presentation was a total team effort with support from Carsten Institute of Cosmetology, which provided makeup and hair; Theo Hanson, producer/stylist; DaNisha Green, stylist; music by DJ Krave and Janice Lawrence-Clarke, front of house.

Caribbean Food Delights (CFD), the leading Caribbean frozen food manufacturer of Jamaican style patties, served as presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Dream Castle Villa, a luxurious villa in Montego Bay where you can live like royalty; Fashion Mingle, the first nationwide network for fashion industry professionals; JLC PR/ Caribbean American Fashion Exchange and Sam’s Caribbean Supermarket.