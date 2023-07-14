DJ Kool Herc & King Addies Celebrate Jamaican Sound System Culture for Hip Hop’s 50th

NEW YORK – Rock The Bells and Bowery Presents are in production collaboration with Impulse Nation, Kool Herc Productions, King Addies and the Jamaica Music Conference to deliver the most iconic Hip Hop 50th celebration of the entire year.

The unique event, coined “FAAWUD”, will bring the Jamaican Diaspora, the Caribbean community and their Hip Hop family together to highlight arguably the most overshadowed aspect of early Hip Hop culture.

An inclusive cultural celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, King Addies 40th Anniversary and the Jamaica Music Conference 10th Anniversary, FAAWUD will bring the Hip Hop and Reggae Dancehall community together to explore and highlight Jamaican Sound System Culture’s influence on Hip Hop, for the first time in history.

Although the topic has been informally discussed over the years by Hip Hop and Jamaican music icons individually, this shared legacy has never been celebrated by both the Hip Hop industry and the Jamaican music industry in one event, nor in such a fun and unifying way.

Honorees

FAAWUD will honor key Hip Hop and Reggae Dancehall influencers like: God-Father of Hip Hop DJ Kool Herc, 1st Lady of Hip Hop Cindy Campbell, Hip Hop’s 1st Emcee Coke La Rock, Jamaica’s King of All Selectors Danny Dread and an original foundation toaster Big Youth.

Kicking off with a sound system exhibit, this dynamic 1-day program will feature various Hip Hop and Reggae Dancehall icons who will take an international audience of music fans and aficionados on a cultural journey. There will be a historic panel discussion featuring Hip Hop and Jamaican music icons and journalists, in conversation together for the very first time.

The event will also showcase various aspects of sound system and DJ culture, such as: a sound system quality clash (physical sound systems only); a turntablist exhibition; a sound clash exhibition (sound boys with their dubplates); and an exciting toasting cypher featuring both Hip Hop and Jamaican icons—another first.

Taking place at New York City’s Webster Hall on August 10, 2023, the event will usher in the official 50th Anniversary of Cindy Campbell and DJ Kool Herc’s legendary Hip Hop party that took place at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue on August 11, 1973.

Tickets on sale Friday, July 14th at RockTheBells.com