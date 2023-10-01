Entertainment

Discover Jahman’s Reggae Album A Purpose From The U.S. Virgin Islands

by Howard Campbell

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS“A Purpose”, the new album by Jahman from St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, is set to be released on October 6 by VPAL Music.

The set is Jahman’s sixth album, and first in five years. His previous album, Altitude, was produced by South Florida-based JonFX. The album made the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, peaking at number seven.

Two of the songs on “A Purpose” are West Indies (Far From The Norm) on which he teams with Junior Reid and Sizzla, and One Time. The latter is a collaboration with Pressure, his compatriot from St. Thomas.

Jahman

“My hopes and plans for these songs is just like my previous songs. To get into the mind, soul and heart of people all over the world that really enjoy and love music that stand the test of time…mi waan the song dem reach the four corners of the globe,” said Jahman.

The veteran singer is accompanied by some of Jamaica’s leading session musicians on “A Purpose”. They include legendary drum and bass team, Sly and Robbie, drummer Kirk Bennett, saxophonist Dean Fraser and guitarist Mitchum Chin.

JonFX, Massi Harris, Eric Tavin, Delroy Pottinger, Christopher Meredith and Dean Pond produced songs for the album.

Jahman is one of many artists who have contributed to the growth of the USVI reggae scene in the past 15 years. Others being Pressure, best known for the 2007 hit song, Love And Affection; Midnite, Massiah and Dezarie.

Inspired by Bob Marley, Steel Pulse, Aswad and Third World, Jahman kicked off his career during the 1990s. His first album, Poverty Struggle, was released in 2000.

Click below to watch the Facebook Live interview with Jahman on The Madd House #LiveViVidly:

Jahman

