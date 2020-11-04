Award-Winning Scottie Simerly Jr is the Attached Editor in Ladouceur’s Highly Anticipated ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI — Award-winning editor Scottie Simerly Jr is now the attached editor for the much-anticipated upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Simerly will be bringing his vast and seasoned experience to a cast that features Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers, Ayomi Russell, Reanna Ameline and Phoenix Alexis. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Simerly Jr. is both an editor and director. Throughout those years of experience and success in the industry, he has found his passion in storytelling.

He’s worked on trailers for Ava DuVernay, TV spots for Sony Pictures, feature films starring the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Brad Pitt, Laurence Fishburne, Barry Jenkins, Don Cheadle, Michael Gross and Peter Guilfoyle, or corporate promos for companies like Google, Nike, Array, CBS, American Idol, GAP, TED and Ford.

This path has led him to win a ProMax Gold Award for his work at Sony Pictures as well as Best Editing at the Idyllwild Film Festival.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Simerly’s awards include a Promax Gold Award for “Ace Ventura,” Sony Pictures Television’s Best Director-Comedy Film for “Alien Guy Tim,” Best Director Awards for Best Comedy and Audience Choice Award for “Alien Guy Tim,” the Stranger Days Film Festival’s Audience Choice Award for “Alien Guy Tim,” Show Low Film Festival’s Best Editing Award for “Cat Dexx: Inkosi,” Idyllwild Film Festival’s Indie Spirit Award for “Alien Guy Tim” and Portland Comedy Film Festival’s Best Mockumentary Award for “Alien Guy Tim.”

Simerly Jr. is a North Carolina native who made the move out to Los Angeles to pursue his dream over 10 years ago. As a director, his own film “Alien Guy Tim” has screened around the world winning Best Comedy, Audience Choice and Best Director Awards.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.