Diaspora Nominee Deadline for Jamaica National Honours & Awards

SOUTH FLORIDA – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Jamaica National Honours and Awards for 2025 is Monday, March 31, 2025. You can find the nomination forms and guidelines online. They can be found on the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour website. This website is part of the Office of the Prime Minister. You can also get them from Jamaican Foreign Missions located overseas.

National Honours & Awards Nomination Forms

As the deadline approaches, persons are reminded that completed nomination forms can be submitted via email ([email protected]), or by mail, to The Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica.

Nomination forms will stay confidential once submitted. They should include a brief biography of the nominee’s achievements. If the candidate is not a Jamaican citizen, the Government of Jamaica needs approval. This approval must come from the appropriate Commonwealth or foreign government. Only then can they give any Order of Decoration to that nominee.

National Honours and Awards are managed by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour. This is part of the Office of the Prime Minister. The National Honours and Awards Act was established in July 1969. It aims to formally recognize people who have served and made a significant impact on national life.

Orders are used to recognize merit relating to achievement and service while Decorations and Awards acknowledge nominees for bravery, meritorious long and/or valuable service and/or good conduct. Only persons selected, will be contacted by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honours. All honourees will be officially announced on Jamaica Independence Day, August 6, 2025.

Badges of Honours

Candidates can be nominated for honours and awards in the following categories:- The Order of Merit (OM); The Order of Jamaica (OJ); The Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) or rank of Officer (OD). Decorations and Awards are given for Badges of Honour for Gallantry (BHG), Meritorious Service (BHM) or Long and Faithful Service (BHL).