Developing Jamaica as a Safe Retirement Destination Could Add Billions to Local Economy

TORONTO, Canada – The safe resettlement of returning citizens should be Jamaica’s number one priority. The numbers of returning citizens killed since 2012 is alarming and has risen to a national crisis that the Gov’t of Jamaica can no longer afford to ignore. Not if they value the huge contributions Jamaicans overseas are making to sustain a viable economy for all Jamaicans.

A national diaspora policy is meaningless without the rights to vote. The right to vote for a government who will protect all its citizens. Not returning to Jamaica is no solution to the threat facing returning citizens.

Returning Citizens contribute more to the Jamaican economy than Chinese and Indians yet receive far less protection from the Gov’t.

The government even went as far as to publicly assure the Indian communities of their protection which leads one to wonder why they couldn’t do this for Returning Citizens.

“Jamaica has assured India that special care would be taken to safeguard the lives of Indian nationals in the country after an Indian youth was shot dead in a case of suspected armed robbery in Kingston.”

Returning citizens are national assets they send money to Jamaica during their working age and bring retirement money after their working age. No other groups can make this claim as they exporters of our wealth.

So if it is simple bad mind giving rise to this crisis, the Gov’t can easily launch an education campaign on local radio and TV stations and in the schools.

The Police know where to find you when you overstay their six (6) month visa but failed to inoculate returning citizens in communities.

Creating safe retirement communities for returning citizens after many years of supporting Jamaica through tireless hours working in harsh conditions will invariable attract others to see Jamaica as a desirable retirement destination instead of only a stop-over tourism mecca.