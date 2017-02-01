Donald Trump’s New Immigration Policy Likely To Affect St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Leader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas has expressed concern that the recent Executive Order by new United States President Donald Trump banning nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for at least the next 90 days, could affect the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean.

Dr. Douglas told listeners to his “Ask the Leader” programme on Kyss FM Tuesday the Executive Order by President Trump has changed the immigration policy within the United States of America where about 130 million people would have been affected in their travel into the United States of America.

“Even those it would appear who are green card holders or those who at the moment have residency status and are awaiting to be advanced to citizenship of that country,” he stated.

“So the question arises in our minds, will this affect us here in St. Kitts and Nevis? Will this affect us here in the Caribbean region? How will this affect black people and people of a different faith to that which we practice here in St .Kitts and Nevis and in the western world at this moment in time?”

Dr. Douglas noted that the economic pillars of tourism and hospitality services that drive the economy in St. Kitts and Nevis are likely to be affected by the Order which bars entry of persons from Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Iran and Libya.

“We are aware that one of the important pillars that drive this economy, is tourism and hospitality services. This means freedom of travel, freedom of movement into our country from the market areas that our tourists and visitors are coming from. Because of globalization, a lot of the traffic in the movement of these people will take them through the United States of America. Will this in any way then impede the free flow and movement of people to St. Kitts and Nevis as tourists?” asked Dr. Douglas.

With several medical schools in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Douglas also asked: “What about those who are resident here who contribute about fifteen percent of our GDP as a result of being students in our very many institutions of higher learning located here in St. Kitts and Nevis, but which cater mostly for overseas students? Are they going to be impeded in travelling into and out of St. Kitts and Nevis, if their route normally will take them through the United States of America?”