by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Call it fashion stitched by pop music. Designer Daniela Stone made Ocean Melodies, her latest creations, based on hit songs from dancehall and soca artistes.

Ocean Melodies, which was released on March 1 by Stone’s DTS Swim Company, comprises eight pieces. They bear names of hip songs such as Drift by Teejay (a cover-up), a Continent kaftan inspired by Nigy Boy’s hit, Surreal (by Tessanne Chin) pants set and Radar (Kes) dress.

“I’m inspired by the ocean and we all love music, so it just seemed natural we named the pieces after songs from the Caribbean, mainly Jamaica,” 34 year-old Stone told South Florida Caribbean News.

These are not her first music-inspired creations. Stone previously released pieces named for ‘riddims’ such as the Fever and Unda Wata. For Ocean Melodies, she and her four-member team agreed on a capsule collection that would appeal to the party-minded.

Stone started DTS Swim Company seven years ago, shortly after graduating from the University of Technology with a degree in marketing. Based in Kingston, the company caters to a clientele big on original pieces.

“We have a decent clientele of awesome women. They range from the United Kingdom, the United States, Caribbean and Jamaica, of course. We do a lot of custom-made pieces; if you have a bigger bust, bigger hips, we customize the design that is presented and do it to your body size,” she said.

One of DTS Swim Company’s biggest achievements was being shown at the 2021 Miami Swim Week.