Democrats to Hold Defeat Trump Rally Outside of BB&T Center

SUNRISE – On Tuesday, November 26th at 4:15pm Democrats plan to welcome Trump to Florida with the Baby Trump Balloon and a rally to Defeat Trump.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo will lead the rally with South Florida Democratic Leaders and Activists.

“We plan to send a message to Trump – Florida is tired of being hurt by his broken promises,” said FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo. “This isn’t a homecoming rally, this is a retirement party.”

FDP is partnering with the Broward County DEC, Democratic Women’s Club of West Broward, Broward Hispanic Caucus, South Florida Chapter Indivisible, United +, Move On and 350 South Florida.

The rally will take place between Gate 5 and Gate 6 on NW 136th Street. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, Florida 33323