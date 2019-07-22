Democratic Women’s Club of Greater Lauderhill Host Legislative Wrap Up in Creole

Ft. Lauderdale – The Democratic Women’s Club of Greater Lauderhill is sponsoring a legislative wrap-up with Florida State Representative Dotie Joseph on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Her commitment to this event demonstrates Rep. Joseph’s willingness to speak directly to the community and to address issues that affect the Haitian community and other residents of the state of Florida.

Rep. Joseph will be available to answer questions from the community.

She will also speak about the many bills she has sponsored and her voting record. So, if you want an update on an issue, or if you want to know what the legislature will be working on during this upcoming session please join us on July 28, 2019.

Representative Joseph will be discussing and answering questions on these and many more issues:

Public Schools

Charter Schools

Guns in Schools

Voter Rights for Felons

Funding for Neighborhoods

Housing Discrimination

Workforce Education

This event will be presented in creole.

Joining Rep. Joseph are Ronald Surin, Esq. of the Haitian American Democratic Club as moderator and Nadia Assad, candidate for Lauderhill City Commission as a special guest speaker.

There will also be many Broward County and city officials, and other local political and business leaders speaking and answering questions at the event.

Democratic Women’s Club of Greater Lauderhill Itinerary:

Legislative Wrap Up

Sunday, July 28th 2019 from 6-8 PM

Delta Education and Life Development Center, Osswald Park

2250 NW 21st Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33310