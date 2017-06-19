Demerara Gold: A Solo Play Comes to Ft Lauderdale
Demerara Gold is a coming-of -age story of the unconquerable spirit of a 7-year old girl left in the clutches of her two grandmothers in the Caribbean after her parents migrate to the U.S.
She cherishes a ring of Demerara Gold given to her as a token of her parents’ promise to return.
Demerara Gold is a solo play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith, a Caribbean-American of Guyanese heritage.
Demerara Gold comes to Ft. Lauderdale for two shows at ArtServe, 1350 East Sunrise Blvd.
- Saturday, July 8 @8:00pm for tickets and information click here
- Sunday, July 9 @6:00pm for tickets and information click here
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.