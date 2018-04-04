Dean Fraser to headline JURA’s 4th Annual Reggae Jazz by the Water

SUNRISE – Internationally renowned Jamaican saxophonist Dean Fraser is ready to entertain guests at the Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) fourth annual “Reggae Jazz by the Water” fundraising event.

“Reggae Jazz by the Water” takes place on Sunday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m., at the Sunrise Amphitheater located at 10610 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

“Reggae Jazz by the Water” is an evening of elegance, culture and live entertainment featuring Dean Fraser, along with Dwight Richards, vocalist and trumpeter.

Tickets are $50 and are available by calling:- 754-777-8230 / 954-579-9110/ 954 240-6448; email info@jurainc.org or website: www.jurainc.org.

With continued support from donors, sponsors and patrons, JURA is making strides to aid local hospitals in Jamaica in donation of equipment and other health care supplies.

So far, the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay and Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston have benefitted from donations of incubators as well as other needed supplies. Over 800 babies are born each month and fewer than 10 incubators are in working condition at the health institutions across the island.

JURA President Bruce Palmer expressed appreciation to the Diaspora community and friends of the Diaspora for their ongoing commitment to the JURA fundraising events.