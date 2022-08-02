DaVille Drops New Chart-toppers, Everytime it Rains and Happy

by Howard Campbell

[KINSTON, Jamaica] – It was 2006 and Da’Ville had one of the biggest hit songs in Jamaica with Always on my Mind, a lovers rock jam that ruled airwaves and playlists of sound system selectors.

Sixteen years later, and the singer is hunting for another chart-topper. He is currently promoting two new songs — Everytime it Rains and Happy.

The former is a cover of Swedish group Ace Of Base’s 1998 hit while Happy is a blend of R&B and reggae. He is aware fans clamor for him to produce another Always on my Mind but has never felt pressured to duplicate his biggest hit.

“No pressure at all, I don’t work with pressure in that way. I do get a lot of requests from people to sing it though, so I’ll be on Cameo soon so that my fans can order a personalized version of it, but other than that I try my best to stay away from that pressured kind of energy ‘cause if I allow myself to feel that way especially when it comes to music, I might go mad,” said Da’Ville.

Always on my Mind was his breakthrough solo song, after several years with ARP, a harmony quintet that had measured success in Jamaica. It was so popular, that Sean Paul appeared on a remix of the song.

Describing his reggae take on Everytime it Rains as an “interpretation” rather than a cover, he said he agreed to a version after hearing the proposed beat. Happy, on the other hand, has an edgy R&B flavor, reminiscent of the 1990s.

While he wants to add a different dimension to dancehall music, reaching fresh ears is just as important for Da’Ville.