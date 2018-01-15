David Wagga Hunt Schlarship Fund provides Ja$8 million in scholarships to students in Jamaica

By Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks has commended the Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Organization for providing over Ja$8.4 million in scholarships to twenty-one students from two of Jamaica’s premier secondary schools – Calabar High and Kingston College (KC).

“I am heartened by the tremendous growth of this endeavour which is in its sixth year of fund raising event and from which four students will benefit. Your scholarship has moved from two in previous years to four this year. This continued growth augurs well for the future of the scholarship program which helps to defray costs associated with books, lunch, tuition and other expenses for most of high school life of the student”.

Ambassador Marks, in her message delivered by Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica, Mrs. Nicholette Williams, at the sixth annual Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Fundraising Ball, held at the National Education Association (NEA) atrium in downtown Washington, DC on Saturday, January 13, 2018, said the glowing testimonies of awardees and the positive feedback from their parents and respective principals of the two schools attest to the far reaching impact the scholarships have on the students.

The Ambassador pointed out that the act of kindness displayed by past students of both institutions has not only made it possible for students of Calabar High and KC to achieve their dreams , but also serves as inspiration to others including peers and associates.

“Even though Calabar High and KC have a history of a long standing friendly rivalry in sports and academics, this initiative should be viewed as a fitting example of the synergistic effort towards a common purpose, ostensibly strengthening the relationship between the two schools”, Ambassador Marks said.

The Jamaican Envoy pointed out that there is no better way to honour the memory and legacy of David Hunt, someone who made such an indelible contribution to both institutions, but more importantly made such a positive impact on the lives of the young men in our society.

Both Headmasters of Calabar High and KC, Messrs. Albert Corcho and David Myrie respectively, had high praises for the organizers of the scholarship program, describing the fund as a life line which has helped numerous students achieve their goal of finishing high school. They commended the organizers and old boys for giving back to their alma maters in this tangible way.

In his remarks, chairman of the David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship committee, Christopher Hunt, said that this year, two students each from Calabar High and KC will receive scholarships valued at US$1,000 per person. This will cover the students’ educational expenses from grades 8 – 13. He pointed out that the committee is examining the prospect of providing additional assistance to students attending tertiary institutions.

To qualify for a scholarship, the recipient must be a student in need who displays credible academic performance and is involved in sports and other extra-curricular activities.

The scholarship fund was established to preserve the legacy of the late David Hunt, a past student of KC and a coach at Calabar High who passed away in October 2007.

Mr. Audley Hewett, past student of KC received the 2017 David “Wagga” Hunt Award for giving back to his school, community and country, while Dr. Donald Philbert of Calabar High received the same award for his philanthropic efforts.