David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation To Give 24 Scholarships

WASHINGTON DC – In the heart of Washington DC, on a day marked by celebration and forward-looking ambition, the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation is set to illuminate the lives of many through its 2024 Red-Carpet Gala, Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Elegant Atrium of the National Education Association Building.

This year the foundation proudly announces the recognition of two luminous Jamaican figures whose contributions have not only shaped their fields but have also cast a brilliant light on the paths of the younger generation.

David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation Honorees

Dr Henry Lowe

Dr. Henry Lowe, a beacon of innovation and dedication, will be celebrated for his “Outstanding Contribution to the Sciences, Science Education, and Exemplary Public Service to the Jamaican Diaspora and the world.” His work transcends borders, embodying the spirit of discovery and the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

Mr. Lorne Donaldson

Meanwhile, Mr. Lorne Donaldson, a stalwart in the realm of sports, will be honored for his “Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Girls and Women’s football (Soccer) in Jamaica and the USA,” underscoring the power of sports as a catalyst for change and empowerment.

Under the esteemed patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, the gala will unfold in the majestic atrium of the National Education Association building. This gathering is not just an event; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of community and the shared vision of nurturing the next generation of leaders.

David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation Mission

Christopher Hunt, Chairman of the foundation, eloquently shared their unwavering commitment: “Our mission is to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High School (Calabar).”

This mission is brought to life through the foundation’s comprehensive support, which now, in its fifteenth year, has grown both in depth and reach. In the academic year 2023-24, the scholarship amount was increased by 50% to US$1,000 (J$150,000) per student, alongside a US$3,500 (J$500,000) grant awarded to each school for upcoming projects.

This year, the foundation joyously announces the disbursement of J$3.6 M to 24 scholarship recipients, a tangible reflection of its growth and impact.

The David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship, named after the late KC past student, football coach, and community pillar, embodies the essence of potential unleashed. It supports students who demonstrate academic excellence, active participation in extracurricular activities, and a need for financial assistance, ensuring that Hunt’s legacy of leadership and passion for sports continues to inspire.

“As we look forward to the gala and beyond, the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, an architect of dreams, and a reminder that together, we can craft a brighter future for our youth. It’s a celebration of progress, of lives transformed through education and support, and of the unwavering belief in the potential of every student to achieve greatness” says Christopher Hunt.