Some Deportees From The U.S. To Haiti Are Positive for Coronavirus

by Bob Duval

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – In April, Haiti received a deportation flight on a Thursday from the United States of 129 Haitian-American, including minors, days after three deportees who arrived on the previous flight tested positive for the new coronavirus. Sadly, Haiti already has COVID-19 deaths, and no way the country is strong enough to receive COVID-19 patients from the United States.

According to reports, Werley Nortreus, who is a political leader in Haiti spoke out about the situation. Even other leaders across Haiti are demanding answers about this situation because a poor country like Haiti can’t deal with more deaths.

“I hope the Trump administration and DHS understand the fact that Haiti cannot receive more COVID-19 patients at this time because Haiti already has more than 5 deaths”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a Haitian political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

Unfortunately, on Monday, May 11, 2020, the U.S. is sending more deportees to Haiti again, including a dangerous criminal with the name of Emmanuel “Toto” Constant, who has been living in the U.S. and was serving sentences for crimes he committed.

Haitian leaders across Haiti demanded answers about the deportees with positive COVID-19 entering the country because Haiti won’t be able to handle more COVID-19 patients with low types of equipment.

“Where is the Haitian Government? What are they doing for Haiti? How can they accept such things in Haiti?”, said Bob Duval on Bon Déjeuner! Radio and BDR! Live.

Critics of the Haitian government blame it for not standing up to the administration of President Donald Trump which has backed President Jovenel Moise throughout the violent protests that have rocked his term in office.

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe has said repeatedly the deportees have the right to come home although his government has issued requirements for other Haitians to return so onerous they would be hard to fulfill.

According to the new rules, made public this week, they must present proof of a negative coronavirus test and pay to be quarantined for 14 days at one of two Port-au-Prince hotels designated by the government.