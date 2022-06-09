Dandy Shandy Puts Bounty Killer Center Stage in Miami

[MIAMI] – The Dandy Shandy event welcomed a few thousand revelers into Miami Marine Stadium for yet another historic night of upscale Caribbean vibes on Friday May 27, 2022, and neither rain or the United States immigration could kill the historic moments that took place at America’s largest and baddest 90’s Dancehall party.

In it’s 8th year of production, the “Video Light” edition of the one-night, outdoor festival was a vibe as irie as a one night escape to an uptown Kingston street party. It was made complete with a coconut jellyman selling fresh coconut water. As well as a mobile Smoke Truck, a King Patty truck and also a Grace Jerk truck on deck.

Dancehall Vibez

True to legendary and original dancehall VHS tape culture, a video man circled the venue. He captured the Dandy Shandy ladies in rare form. They were dancing under the stars to golden-era tunes curated by some of the best Reggae Dancehall selectors in the industry.

Early Jugglin’

The soundscape for the night was kicked off early by HMV Sound. They properly set the pace as patrons literally ‘rocked and come een’.

Accompanied by Walshy Fire as his MC, Renaissance Sound’s DJ Delano took the buzzy crowd down a memory lane of epic 90’s R&B.

Massive B’s Jabba and Chudney Shotta followed with a nice 90’s Soca, Hip Hop and Culture Reggae segment.

Poor People Governor Rocks the House

However, what came next was something unexpected. Bounty Killer’s iconic voice surprisingly rumbled through the sound system speakers, shocking the crowd. The top notch sound system made the ‘Poor People Governor’, whose work visa was revoked over a decade ago, sound as if he was literally in the building. However, the General performed live, by way of satellite, and took the dance to another level for 20 epic minutes.

When asked about the move to bring Bounty to the Dandy Shandy massive via satellite, 1/4 of the promotion team JazzyT stated, “Bounty is one of the most iconic Dancehall artists to emerge from the 90’s era. We wanted to do something different and create history for our patrons and the brand, and Bounty didn’t disappoint! He didn’t even have a reverse camera and was unable to see the vibe of the dance while performing. But, he’s a professional and it was incredible!”

King Addies Sound KingPin Rocks the House

After Bounty Killer’s historic remote performance, KingPin of America’s greatest sound King Addies entered the arena. He curated a sizzling performance that seemed to have every woman in the party in “bruck out” mode. The first ever sound system/DJ to be featured on the event twice. The champion sound was invited back to Dandy Shandy 2022 after completely shelling the record breaking Spring 2021 event, and left the crowd wanting more. A feat that came as a shock to most dancehall and sound system fans who only know of their dominant 4-decade long sound clash legacy, King Addies once again proved to be an icon in the upscale Caribbean nightlife scene.

Slated to end at 3am, at approximately 2:45am it began to rain. However, KingPin’s crowd control prowess continued to reign supreme. Especially as he immediately dropped Lady Saw’s infamous, smash hit “It’s Raining”, as the crowd excitedly continued to revel in the rain.

KingPin’s thoughts on the night were, “The 90’s is a very special and influential era in Dancehall music. It’s also the era that King Addies and artists like Bounty Killer dominated together, and both emerged as music legends. So, taking the crowd back to that epic time, right now in 2022, is a blessing.”

Premiere Caribbean Party Brand

A collaborative effort between long-time friends, Dandy Shandy is one of the East Coast’s premiere Caribbean party brands. Its dance floor was fun-filled with beautiful patrons who flew in from all over the US. In addition to Jamaica for the one-night event.

The who’s who crowd included: Living Legend rapper Busta Rhymes, Christopher Martin, Laa Lee, Bunji Garlin, Tifa, Zumjay, and Garfield Bucka Taylor. As well as various additional influencers from the entertainment and corporate sectors.

Dandy Shandy occurs twice a year. Its “Lime Tree Lane” themed event will bless Miami Marine Stadium on Friday, November 25th.