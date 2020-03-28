Dancehall Artist Daddy1 Releases Single and Video for “Rich”

NEW YORK – Dancehall artist Daddy1 will be releasing the single for “Rich”, out on VP Records on Friday March 27th.

The video has exclusively premiered on FADER. “Rich” is the first single off his upcoming EP titled “1 BroGad”, due out in mid April, which will serve as a proper introduction to the world of Daddy1 in a formal context.

In addition to the video premiere, Daddy1’s “Rich” makes its international radio debut simultaneously with top radio DJs in key cities. SpexDaBoss, from Canada’s G98 FM debuted the track on his drive time show, as well as SeaniB from BBC 1Xtra in London, UK, which coincided with Rico Vibes broadcast on DaFlava Radio in Atlanta, and also heard on Vibes 106.1 FM in the Gambia.

The New York debut of “Rich” is complimented by DJ Cali B from Irie Jam Radio, DJ Trends on WBLS and DJ Norie on Power 105.1 FM. The song will be added to rotation on Caribbean Power Jam, Ablazin Radio in Washington D.C., Boom Station, Sensi Media Radio and more.

Born as Adrian Daley in 2000 in the Salt Spring community in Montego Bay, Daddy1 was the eldest of four children for a single mother.

This charismatic young dreamer earned his alias by becoming the next best patriarchal figure in his household, and was dubbed Daddy1 from then on.

His life story and his ascension to musical prominence, are but the result of the undeniable agency, penchant for leadership and self contained mindset that awarded him his pseudonym in the first place. These qualities in him shined the most in those early days and earned him the respect of childhood friend Bobby Six, younger brother of Dancehall superstar Squash. This friendship led to a fellowship between himself and Squash that eventually grew into a family connection that would persist throughout the years.

