DAAZ, Inner Circle – LA PIPA DE LA PAZ official video

Legendary reggae band Inner Circle and talented young artist Daaz highly anticipated collaboration JUST RELEASED.

The new single, titled “La Pipa De La Paz” promises to be an instant classic that celebrates the plant that has long been synonymous with reggae music.

Inner Circle, known for their chart-topping hits and electrifying live performances, has teamed up with Daaz, an talented latin artist with a growing fanbase. The two acts have worked together to create a vibrant and catchy tune that showcases their unique styles and talents.

“La Pipa De La Paz” JUST RELEASED, and fans can expect an accompanying music video to be there with it. The song promises to be a must-listen for reggae enthusiasts and lovers of good music everywhere.

As one of the most iconic reggae bands of all time, Inner Circle continues to push the boundaries of the genre and captivate audiences with their infectious sound.

With “La Pipa De La Paz” the band proves that they’re still at the top of their game and ready to bring their music to new heights.

So what are you waiting for, “La Pipa De La Paz” JUST RELEASED and be sure to catch Inner Circle on their upcoming world tour, where they’ll be performing all their classic hits and new releases. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the magic of Inner Circle and their new collaboration with Daaz.