FUTURE CHAMPIONS: Steer Town Academy

Steer Town Academy in St Ann has been working hard the entire season to be like lightning on the track!

Some of the students share their reasons for starting track and field, their role models in this field, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt, two of the world’s fastest sprinters!

Coach Johnson shares his well wishes for the team as they head into the ISSA Boys and Girls Athletics Championship.

Track and Field Coach: Marvin Johnson Principal: Omar Mongal Female athlete: Maliyah Frazer Male athletes: Tayshawn Barnes, Omarion Barrett

