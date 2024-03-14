Video

FUTURE CHAMPIONS: Steer Town Academy

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 mins ago
Steer Town Academy in St Ann has been working hard the entire season to be like lightning on the track!

Some of the students share their reasons for starting track and field, their role models in this field, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt, two of the world’s fastest sprinters!

Coach Johnson shares his well wishes for the team as they head into the ISSA Boys and Girls Athletics Championship.

Watch the highlights on our other social media channels.

Track and Field Coach: Marvin Johnson Principal: Omar Mongal Female athlete: Maliyah Frazer Male athletes: Tayshawn Barnes, Omarion Barrett

#SteerTown #SteerTownAcademy #WesternUnion #FutureChampions #WUFutureChampions #ISSAChamps2024 #MoreInna2024

