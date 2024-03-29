D Major Is Unstoppable With Latest EP, Morning Prayer EP

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – D Major has toed the lovers rock reggae/Rhythm And Blues line for many years. It is a fusion that has worked well for him, producing hit singles such as Sunshine, People Make The World go Round and Girl of my Dreams.

Morning Prayer, his EP, was released on March 22. It has six songs including the title track which he says sums up his new lease on life.

“It’s where my mindset is, my direction. It’s all about righteousness and love,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

The title song borrows the melody of Tom’s Diner, a mega hit for American singer Suzanne Vega in 1987. It is produced by singjay Busy Signal. Unstoppable, the lead track, has considerable star power behind it. The song is produced by sprint phenom Usain Bolt, whom D Major has known for some time.

Released last year, the dancehall jam hears D Major striving to be number one despite the odds, a la the double world record holder for 100 and 200 meters.

“The link was always there. I’ve always been a person who like a level of fitness and there was a time I trained with the Racers track club (of which Bolt is a member). I knew Usain years ago, before the world records but we never forced the musical side of it, even when he got into music,” said D Major.

The artist disclosed that he and Bolt have collaborated on two songs to date, with plans to record even more once time permits.

“It’s just for everybody’s time to sync and we’ll get some more work done,” he said.