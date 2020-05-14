CVS Health opens 10 new COVID-19 test sites in Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 15 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 10 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru locations across Florida.

The opening of additional test sites across the state and the country will be announced over the next two weeks.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 at the White House.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The 10 test sites in Florida are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

CVS Pharmacy, 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763

CVS Pharmacy, 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

CVS Pharmacy, 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

CVS Pharmacy, 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102

CVS Pharmacy, 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

CVS Pharmacy, South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

CVS Pharmacy, 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063

CVS Pharmacy, 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432