Overtown Children and Youth Coalition Celebrates National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day

MIAMI – The Overtown Children and Youth Coalition (OCYC) hosted their third year of the OCYC Laptop Scholarship Program as they commemorated National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day, November 8, 2023. Allegany Franciscan Ministries provided the funding. The ceremony was held at The Overtown Optimist Club. There’s no way around it: children are significantly better off with strong science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics skills. Even though the pandemic seems like a thing of the past, some residuals and challenges presented to communities still linger.

OCYC is dedicated to supporting students’ educational aspirations in our community, and this event was a testament to that commitment. By providing students with the necessary technology, OCYC can help them unlock their full potential in STEM fields and beyond.

According to the ACT Center for Equity in Learning, the Digital Divide in education is the gap between those with sufficient knowledge of and access to technology and those without.

OCYC will award laptops to 100 students enrolled in Overtown schools and youth organizations based on their application submissions illustrating their need for a laptop. The laptops are intended to empower students with the tools they need for their education and to foster their interest in STEM fields. The program aims to bridge the Digital Divide and provide equal opportunities for all Overtown students to excel in their studies.

“Our Laptop Scholarship Program is important for several reasons as it goes beyond just providing students with laptops. Students with laptops have access to education, digital literacy, and skill development, as global connectivity is an investment in the future of these students and society. National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day is the opportune occasion to provide this contribution to the Overtown youth and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators,” states Anthony L. Robinson, Executive Director of Overtown Children and Youth Coalition.