Cuba & CARICOM to Celebrate 46th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

Havana, Cuba – Cuba and the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will on Thursday, December 6th celebrate here the 46th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with a wreath laying ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial at the Square of the Revolution followed by an official ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Four Caribbean nations- Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica simultaneously entered into diplomatic relations with Cuba on December 8th, 1972. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of these relations in 2002, December 8th was designated Cuba/CARICOM Day.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed will deliver the feature address on behalf of the CARICOM member states at the ceremony at the Foreign Ministry which will also be addressed by top Cuban government officials.

The celebrations will also be attended by delegates currently participating in the 12th International Conference on Caribbean Studies which opened here today at the University of Havana. Guyana’s Dr. Mark Kirton is scheduled to address the conference Thursday morning.

The ambassadors of CARICOM member states and delegates from the region were among those attending the formal opening of the conference.

The celebration of Cuba/CARICOM Day is being celebrated this year as Guyana’s President David Granger is here for medical treatment and it is expected that Ambassador Majeed will take the opportunity to thank the Cuban government for its cooperation in this regard.