CTO Names Marketplace Excellence to Lead Communications Efforts

Rosa Harris, Chairman of the CTO’s Board of Directors
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has appointed Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE) as its communications consultant for a six-month period.

MPE, a U.S.-based public relations, marketing and media agency with strong Caribbean roots and extensive tourism and hospitality experience, will provide strategic communications services to support the CTO’s work.

Rosa Harris, Chairman of the CTO’s Board of Directors“The appointment of MPE is part of the CTO’s efforts to refine, strengthen, and amplify our corporate messaging,” said Rosa Harris, Chairman of the CTO’s Board of Directors, who emphasized that the development and execution of an effective strategic communications program will help to elevate the organization’s important work.

MPE’s scope of work for the CTO includes prioritizing the organization’s global and regional brand positioning. As well as coordinating comprehensive media relations and digital communications programs.

Neil Walters, Secretary General (Ag) - Caribbean Tourism Organization
Neil Walters, Acting Secretary General of the CTO, expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of MPE following a competitive bidding process, saying, “We have historically enjoyed a productive relationship with MPE and its president Bevan Springer, who has made significant contributions to the tourism communications landscape over the years as a journalist and now as a communications executive.”

Springer said MPE continues to be focused on raising the profile of Caribbean tourism. In addition, he looks forward to sharing the expertise of its team of communications experts. Especially, to elevate the CTO’s brand regionally and across the globe.

 

