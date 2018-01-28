Cruise Shipping Growth Projected for Jamaica in 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett says that a key outcome of his recent discussions with cruise officials in Miami is that they are keen on deepening their relationships with the island for 2018.

“I am confident that our cruise industry will see great improvements in this New Year based on the positive feedback I have received from cruise industry leadership and potential investors, so far. Also, the work that our Prime Minister has been doing to expand and enable a wider range of experiential activities within the tourism frame for Falmouth in particular, will see it being in immaculate condition for 2020,” said Minister Bartlett.

Cruise marketing is a key initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and forms a major part of its strategic move to further boost cruise arrivals. This trip therefore forms part of the aggressive cruise marketing efforts being undertaken by the Ministry through the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) to further develop and improve the sector.

“The projections for 2018 looks very promising and our partners remain excited about Jamaica’s tourism product. I continue to commend the JTB’s cruise marketing initiative which has increased their efforts to market the destination directly to cruise customers and marketing agents, promoting local attractions as well as to drive cruise conversion. We are definitely seeing positive results,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett’s trip to the United States also forms part of the Ministry’s new initiative to assure key stakeholders from important markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada that Jamaica is still a vibrant vacation choice, despite the state of public emergency in the parish of St James.

“We had the full endorsement of Royal Caribbean, in terms of understanding the nature of the actions that have been taken by the Government of Jamaica. They support the moves being made by Jamaica and shared there is need for the kind of action that Jamaica has taken in terms of proactivity,” said Minister Bartlett.

“They are also giving us support which will ensure that all their vessels, including the Oasis-class, will make their calls and the seamless and safe arrangements that have been in place to facilitate their guests over time will continue,” he continued.

The Minister also used the opportunity to meet with members of the JTB Miami team to discuss new measures that can be taken to improve the digital marketing of the destination. He disclosed that there will be a full overhaul of the JTB website, social media platforms and all other digital platforms, with the aim of making them more cutting edge.

Bartlett was joined by Senior Advisor/ Strategist, Delano Seiveright and Head of Cruise at the Jamaica Vacations Ltd. (JAMVAC), Francine Haughton. He will later travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico with Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company, Dr Andrew Spencer to attend the Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), which is the largest Tourism Marketing event in the Caribbean. He is expected to return to the island on February 03, 2018.