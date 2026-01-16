Crab King: Discover New Jersey’s Seafood Gem

NEW JERSEY – There is no shortage of seafood restaurants in New Jersey. Crabs are a staple at many of these eateries. One example is Crab King, located in Orange, one of the oldest cities in the Garden State.

Huschel Story, an African American, and Rae-Anna, his Jamaican wife, are proprietors of the growing business which opened six years ago. Since they were weary of a competitive market, they knew from early that their venture had to be different.

Seafood Boils

“Crab King LLC, as the name suggests, started with mainly crabs. However, in the offseason we have ventured into seafood boils which comprises lobsters, shrimps, clams, corn and potatoes with our signature butter garlic seasoning,” said Huschel, who is from Newark. In addition, he noted, “We wanted to go for seafood that the whole family can enjoy.”

The Storys lead a three-member staff which fluctuates depending on the flow of customers. Their clientele reflects Orange’s diverse population with Americans, Jamaicans, Haitians and Trinidadians accounting for most of Crab King’s customers.

Huschel started Crab King with prior experience in the food industry. He had worked as a prep cook at a seafood restaurant. Rae-Anna, a medical receptionist, is from Manchester parish in central Jamaica. Importantly, she developed a liking for seafood including crabs and lobster.

Crab King, which is open daily, is serviced with products from Hunts Point, a seafaring area of The Bronx in New York. This area is one of the largest food distribution networks in the United States. The Seafood Platter and Harvest Boil are its most popular dishes. Moreover, many of their loyal customers are employed at hospitals and schools in the Orange area.

Seafood Industry

The New Jersey seafood industry contributes over a billion dollars annually to the state’s economy. Like her husband, Rae-Anna Story acknowledges the rigid competition but points to one of Crab King’s biggest advantages.

“Absolutely it is! But our location makes us a bit more special and convenient,” she said.