Courtleigh Hotel and Suites: Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Located in the vibrant center of New Kingston, The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites blends boutique elegance with city style, now introducing a Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale for 2024 with discounts reaching 25% off standard rates. Savings are available for a limited time. Bookings must be made from November 20 to December 3, 2024. Guests have over a year to use these savings. Hotel stays can be enjoyed anytime from November 20, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

“Just in time for the Holidays, we’re offering a whole year’s worth of presents,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “With a little advance planning, anyone can take advantage of the best, most affordable options to stay at Kingston’s most charming all-suite hotel no matter when they want to travel.”

Cyber Monday Deals

Bookings eligible for Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings at The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites must include a minimum stay of two nights or more. Blackout dates apply December 29, 2024–January 1, 2025, and April 25–28, 2025. Additionally, all bookings are subject to a 10% government tax, a 10% service charge, and a US$4.00 room occupancy tax, which applies on a per-room, per-night basis.

Customer Experience

Located in the heart of New Kingston, the elegant 127-room Courtleigh Hotel and Suites (www.courtleigh.com) caters to both business and leisure travelers alike. The property is known for providing modern comforts and amenities found in larger places. It also offers warm, personalized service and hospitality. This combination offers a special and relaxing experience for guests. It feels more like Jamaica’s classic guesthouses and romantic inns than a typical city hotel.

Guests at the Courtleigh Hotel enjoy great value and a perfect location. The hotel is close to popular attractions in Kingston. It is only a few minutes away from Devon House. The Bob Marley Museum is also nearby. Emancipation Park is another attraction that is just a short distance away. The city’s financial district, embassies, government offices, sports venues, and fine restaurants are also nearby.