Courtleigh Hospitality Group Properties (Jamaica) Launch Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sales

Save up to 40% off city stays at Kingston’s premiere collection of hotels

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Courtleigh Hospitality Group (CHG), owner/operator of Kingston Jamaica’s premiere hotels, announced today the launch of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale. Savings of up to 40% off are available on bookings made between November 19, 2021 and December 3, 2021 for hotel stays enjoyed between now until July 31, 2022.

Specific savings available by property are as follows:

Hotel Savings Sample per-night rate (taxes additional) Jamaica Pegasus 40% US$146.30 Courtleigh Hotel & Suites 30% US$151 Knutsford Court 10% US$112

“COVID obviously kept many families and loved ones apart last year,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “Our Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals make it easy and affordable for all travelers, especially those who love Kingston to share in the joy of the holidays and beyond.”

One of Jamaica’s foremost tourism stakeholders, The Courtleigh Hospitality Group (CHG) owns and operates the majority share of hotel accommodations in Jamaica’s capital city (870 rooms). CHG’s Kingston-based properties include The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel, The Jamaica Pegasus, and the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel, which is currently in re-development. The CHG portfolio also includes the 512-room all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. A property long renowned for providing Jamaica’s best all-inclusive vacation value.

CHG Black Friday/Cyber Monday Savings cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions and group bookings do not apply. Revisions to current bookings are also not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.