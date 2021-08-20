Couples Resorts Offers Incentive to Fully Vaccinated Employees

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Couples Resorts has stepped up to answer the call of the Jamaican Government to assist with providing incentives to encourage its valued staff to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This is in line with their ongoing policy to maintain a safe and healthy environment for employees and guests and to be mindful of the wellbeing of others. As a result, Couples Resorts will be offering all employees who are fully vaccinated Supermarket Gift Vouchers. The vouchers are valued at JA $10,000 at the Progressive Supermarket Chain.

Taking Responsibility

“The call to action to take personal responsibility for reducing the further threat of COVID-19 from causing more destabilization in our society and the need to protect the wellbeing of all Jamaicans has never been greater,” noted Glenn Lawrence, CEO of Couples Resorts. “The advent of the Delta variant of the virus has strengthened the need for us to act now by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We believe that employees who have come forward and taken the necessary action and are vaccinated against the deadly virus are deserving of special recognition and incentive,” he concluded.

Vaccination Blitzes

In an effort to make the vaccination process easier for staff, Couples Resorts partnered with the Ministry of Health to provide Vaccination Blitzes. The blitzes took place at Couples Swept Away and Couples Sans Souci last week. With the hope to provide more Blitzes in the near future.