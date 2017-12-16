Councilman Alix Desulme Appointed to the NLC Information Technology and Communications Committee

WASHINGTON, DC — The National League of Cities (NLC) appointed North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme to the 2018 Information Technology and Communications (ITC) federal advocacy committee for a second term.

This committee takes the lead in developing the NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving public access to telecommunications and information systems, privacy concerns, cable TV, phone services, spectrum issues, communications tower siting, universal service, broadcasting and defense of city rights-of-way from degradation caused by installation of communications facilities.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Mark Stodola, Mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I am honored to have been selected once again to serve on this committee especially after the FCC voted to end net neutrality”, said Desulme. “It is my hope to work and advocate on behalf of my constituency and all citizens in Washington.”

As a member of the committee, Desulme will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home.

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Gary Resnick, Mayor, Wilton Manors, Florida; and Vice Chairs Corina Lopez, Councilmember, San Leandro, California; and Stephanie Piko, Mayor Pro Tempore, Centennial, Colorado.

Click here for more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees.