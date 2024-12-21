Travel

Convenient Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay Flights With Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines Resumes Kingston, and Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale Flights

FORT LAUDERDALE — Just three days following the re-introduction of Caribbean Airlines flights between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale, the airline is pleased to announce that starting March 2025, a daily service between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale will be added to the airline’s schedule.

Currently, the Kingston to Fort Lauderdale schedule, operates 3 days a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. However, from March 07, 2025, this service will move to a daily service.

These flights will offer connectivity between both the Northern and Southern points of Jamaica to South Florida; and is a direct response to customer feedback, highlighting Caribbean Airlines’ dedication to putting its customers at the heart of its operations.

Caribbean Airlines flights between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale open for sale today, December 20, 2024, with the first flight departing on March 7, 2025.   

Convenient Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay Flights With Caribbean Airlines

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, stated: “Caribbean Airlines continues its mission to connect the Caribbean. Our re-introduction of a reliable frequency between Jamaica and Florida underscores our commitment to our stakeholders. These flights will significantly contribute to the bolstering of leisure and business markets, giving travelers options when they fly. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard to experience a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience”.

Caribbean Airlines flights between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale open for sale on December 20, 2024, via the company’s website www.caribbean-airlines.com, Reservations Sales Call Centre, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

 

 

