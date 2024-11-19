Safety Precautions to Remember on Road Trips

Road trips are a favorite for all of America. From the redwood forests and beach towns in the west to the long island chain in the east, the country keeps calling for regular long drives. As of 2024, more than 30% of travelers reported planning a road trip, making it the third most popular type of travel and vacation in the USA.

With so much popularity also come the risks of this travel style. Road trips are exciting, but staying safe has to be the number one priority. According to Forbes, there are 1 in 93 odds of dying in a car crash in America. Of these, the two leading causes of fatal accidents have been drunk driving and speeding.

While we trust that our readers will engage in safe driving, we can not always be sure of the circumstances on the road. Therefore, here we discuss a few things that may equip you better for a safer and more enjoyable road trip.

Checking the Basics

Before you begin the thrilling journey, it is best to check your vehicle for any common hazards. These include tire health, fluid levels, battery check, and toolbox.

Ensure that the tires of your vehicle are inflated to the recommended levels of pressure. Underinflated tires reduce the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, while overinflated tires may be prone to sudden bursts or blowouts. The ideal levels of pressure should be checked with the manufacturer of your vehicle.

Oil, transmission fluid, and brake fluid should all be checked before you leave your town. Something as small as windshield fluid should also be checked, especially in windy and dusty weather. According to a study, nearly 22% of vehicle defect-related crashes were caused due to defective brakes.

Check your battery health, ensuring there is an absence of corrosion and any type of breakage in the wiring. Remember to keep tools in your luggage like jumper cables, portable air compressors, and spare tires.

Route Planning, Route Backup, and Focused Driving

This might not be new to seasoned travelers, but dear newbies, hear us out. Navigation apps and the internet might have served you well in the past, but on a road trip, anything can happen. Especially with sketchy networks, the apps and routes may start glitching, and the plan goes for a toss.

Death by GPS is on the rise, attracting discussions in forensic reporting. According to a study, GPS is responsible for more than 200,000 deaths each year in the United States of America. To safeguard yourself, make sure you download offline maps and carry a physical map for emergencies.

Don’t shy away from asking directions to the locals and stop the vehicle to redirect if you’re unsure of the given route. Make sure you park the vehicle before you engage with a device or digital screen. According to Forbes, around 3000 people die every year due to distracted drivers.

Consider joining a roadside assistance service before you leave for the trip. It can help you if you are stranded or have other vehicle troubles. Lastly, share your itinerary with a close one and someone you trust. They can keep a check on you and reach out if your travel does not follow the expected timeline.

Emergency on Road Trips

Despite end-to-end planning, accidents and mishaps can happen. You should be prepared with a basic emergency kit and a game plan in case such an event takes place. Emergencies such as accidents, vehicle breakdowns, or health issues may arise out of the blue and one should be ready to respond.

In case of a breakdown, first things first, do not panic. Get out of the vehicle, ask for help, and try to pull the vehicle to a safer spot. Use reflective triangles and flares to keep your vehicle visible at night. It is suggested that you sit inside the car instead of standing outside for safety, and call roadside assistance for further help.

In the event of a medical emergency, park the vehicle in a safe area and address first aid needs if any. Call 911 and follow the instructions. If it is a persistent issue you are aware of, reach out to your doctor immediately.

In case of an accident, check to see if everyone is safe and conscious. If it’s a minor accident, move your car out of the way to not block the traffic. If it’s a major accident, get help from people and contact emergency helplines.

A Case Study on Multi-Vehicle Accidents

In Sept 2024, a deadly crash took place on the I-75 in Atlanta. One person was killed in this accident, while 6 were injured. After a disabled vehicle blocked the way for vehicles behind it, cars struck each other one after the other. In accidents like these, many innocent people may be harmed in ways more than imaginable.

Victims of such a multi-vehicle crash may seek legal help from an expert Atlanta personal injury attorney as they know the local laws. For example, Tort law (Personal injury law) allows injured persons to go to civil court and seek compensation for damages caused due to such accidents.

These crashes can affect anyone causing personal injuries due to no fault of their own. According to Atlanta Personal Injury Law Firm, personal injuries can create a ripple effect causing financial strain, emotional stress, and massive lifestyle changes.

General Safety and Comfort Tips

Along with your vehicle’s health, keep a check on your health. Small steps can make a huge difference on the road, preventing major discomfort and unnecessary struggles. Simple habits like hydration, stretching regularly, and eating healthier snacks can make your trip more efficient.

According to the CDC, dehydration can cause unclear thinking and overheating. Symptoms that can heavily impact one’s driving skills. Therefore, make sure you drink ample amounts of water and other fluids. Taking timely breaks to relax and stretch can prevent cramping and help with better blood circulation.

Along with GPS, use weather and vehicle health apps. These can give you holistic updates, ensuring a safer trip.

Take time to plan and prepare for your trip before you leave. Double and triple-check all the necessary tools and documents. Ensure that everyone is healthy and in shape to travel.

Ready, set, safe travels!