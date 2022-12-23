Local News

Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami 2022 Christmas Message

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
R. Oliver Mair Consul General Southern USA, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands
R. Oliver Mair Consul General Southern USA, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands

SOUTH FLORIDA – “….….unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given….” As we come together to celebrate this Christmas season, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas – a time of renewal, hope, gratitude, sharing and generosity.

Christmas is not the same without giving and sharing.  While we sing the good tidings of comfort and joy of the holiday season, let us also remember those who are sick and suffering, the less fortunate, the elderly, the homeless and lonely ones including those who have lost loved ones.  Let kindness be our guide as we think of how best we can harness our efforts to assist the communities and individuals with greatest need during this Festive season and beyond.

This year, Jamaica celebrates its 60th Anniversary of Independence “Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee”.  My staff and I at the Consulate General, wish to express our profound gratitude to each and everyone, including our sponsors and corporate entities, the charitable groups and individuals, who continue to support us, celebrating our accomplishments as a Diaspora; and have collaborated with us to showcase Jamaica at its best during this milestone celebration.

As we enjoy the traditions of the Season, let us remember most of all that “…….God showed his love for us by sending His only Son into the world that we might have life through Him”.

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate General of Jamaica at Miami, and my family, Tanya and Serena, I wish you all a joyous Christmas season filled with blessings of love and fervor from the Almighty, and a new year filled with reservoirs of positive strength and energy as we continue the purpose to serve.

Happy holidays.

Sincerely,

Oliver Mair Jamaica 60 Celebration South Florida

R. Oliver Mair

Consul General

Southern USA, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Nominations Now Open For Jamaican Diaspora Honour Roll

May 30, 2015
Basic Things Every Aquarium Should Have

Basic Things Every Aquarium Should Have

June 7, 2021

Trinidad & Tobago’s PM Christmas Message 2012

December 24, 2012

Worldwide Anglicans to meet in Nassau

January 8, 2007
Back to top button