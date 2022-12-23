Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami 2022 Christmas Message

SOUTH FLORIDA – “….….unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given….” As we come together to celebrate this Christmas season, let us remember the true meaning of Christmas – a time of renewal, hope, gratitude, sharing and generosity.

Christmas is not the same without giving and sharing. While we sing the good tidings of comfort and joy of the holiday season, let us also remember those who are sick and suffering, the less fortunate, the elderly, the homeless and lonely ones including those who have lost loved ones. Let kindness be our guide as we think of how best we can harness our efforts to assist the communities and individuals with greatest need during this Festive season and beyond.

This year, Jamaica celebrates its 60th Anniversary of Independence “Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee”. My staff and I at the Consulate General, wish to express our profound gratitude to each and everyone, including our sponsors and corporate entities, the charitable groups and individuals, who continue to support us, celebrating our accomplishments as a Diaspora; and have collaborated with us to showcase Jamaica at its best during this milestone celebration.

As we enjoy the traditions of the Season, let us remember most of all that “…….God showed his love for us by sending His only Son into the world that we might have life through Him”.

On behalf of the staff of the Consulate General of Jamaica at Miami, and my family, Tanya and Serena, I wish you all a joyous Christmas season filled with blessings of love and fervor from the Almighty, and a new year filled with reservoirs of positive strength and energy as we continue the purpose to serve.

Happy holidays.

Sincerely,

R. Oliver Mair

Consul General

Southern USA, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands