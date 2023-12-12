by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Gospel deejay Prince Saj lauds the sanctity of marriage on Conquest, his first EP, which was recently released. Marriage is Beautiful, one of eight songs on the project, stresses the importance of being faithful to your partner.

According to Prince Saj, he got divine guidance for the track.

“I was instructed by the Lord to write this song because in this day and age, sexual immorality is being glorified and is being displayed all over the world, so much so that almost no one wants to get married,” he said. “Marriage is a beautiful union and even thou it has its ups and downs, it’s wonderful when you have that one person who will love, care and respect you and wants to spend the rest of their life with you.”

Prince Saj, who is single, collaborated with Toronto-based Jamaican producer DaJourney on Conquest, which hears him delivering songs like Watch yuh Step and the title track in a dancehall style made popular by acts such as Papa San and Lieutenant Stitchie.

From St. Catherine parish in rural Jamaica, Prince Saj, like Papa San and Lieutenant Stitchie, started his career in secular music. Since his conversion to Christianity, he has worked with DaJourney, a leading light in Canadian reggae-gospel circles.

Prior to Conquest, DaJourney produced Greatness and Godly Woman which announced Prince Saj as an artist to watch. They also shared the mic on Overcome.

Conquest is also a personal statement for the lanky artist.

“Since accepting Jesus Christ, my life has been transformed in a Heavenly way. That’s just how I can put it. I feel more safe and secure knowing that I have a God, a Father who will fight for me and love me unconditionally,” said Prince Saj.