JACKSONVILLE – Acclaimed chef and award-winning caterer Chef Jeff Johnson is set to release his highly anticipated debut cookbook, Seasonal Roots: Fresh Favorites for Every Season, later this month. This culinary treasure offers readers a collection of approachable, flavorful recipes inspired by Chef Jeff’s journey—from heartfelt family meals to preparing dishes for high-profile clients and supporting deployed military personnel. His journey from humble beginnings to culinary excellence allows for an intimate look into where he draws his inspiration from.

Joy of Cooking

Blending his passion for fresh, seasonal ingredients with his belief in the power of food to foster connection, Chef Jeff invites readers to turn their kitchens into spaces of creativity and joy. Seasonal Roots encourages home cooks to explore and personalize recipes, creating memorable dining experiences for every occasion.

“Seasonal Roots is more than a cookbook,” says Chef Jeff. “It’s an invitation to connect—with yourself, your loved ones, and the seasons. These recipes celebrate the simple magic of gathering around the table and creating lasting memories.”

Each recipe emphasizes using produce at its peak, making it easy to experiment with seasonal flavors. Chef Jeff shares heartfelt anecdotes from his culinary journey alongside cooking tips, providing a personal touch that resonates with readers.

Culinary Journey

Chef Jeff’s love of cooking began as a child when he recreated family recipes and drew inspiration from celebrity chefs. His career took a transformative turn when he volunteered to cook for deployed personnel in Djibouti while serving as a site manager for Navy Federal. There, he discovered the emotional power of food to evoke a sense of home.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 2020, Chef Jeff founded 3J’s Catering, which quickly gained acclaim for its personalized dining experiences. Highlights of his career include:

Winning the Black Expo People’s Choice Award in 2021

Receiving the Savory Award in 2023

Earning back-to-back nominations for the prestigious Boss Award in 2022 and 2023

Chef Jeff manages meal services for two Amazon locations today and regularly appears on WJXT News4Jax for Thanksgiving segments.

Beyond the kitchen, Chef Jeff has a passion for the community and is deeply committed to giving back. Chef Jeff is on the boards of the Florida Black Excellence Fest. He is also a Trustee member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. This shows his commitment to helping his community.

With Seasonal Roots, Chef Jeff hopes to inspire readers to explore the joy of cooking while celebrating the shared values that unite us all.

“Food is a universal language,” says Chef Jeff. “This book celebrates that connection and the memories we create when we come together around the table.”

How to Connect

To order Seasonal Roots, or learn more about Chef Jeff Johnson, visit https://3jscatering.com/.

Follow Chef Jeff on Instagram at @3js_catering and @chefjeff2u.