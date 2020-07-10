Dancehall Artist Daddy1 Releases EP, “1 Bro Gad”

NEW YORK – Dancehall artist Daddy1 has released his first studio EP, “1 Bro Gad” on VP Records, out today. Following the single “Rich” which premiered on FADER in March, the artist is ready to make waves with new single “Pretty Pon Snap”.

Also, released this week is an exclusive documentary, narrated by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Seani B, which serves as a proper introduction to the world of Daddy1 in a formal context.

Daddy1 is the youngest member of Montego Bay’s “6ixx” Crew who are taking the dancehall scene by storm with a constant stream of “Trap Dancehall” hits.

The 6 track EP shows his range from party music like “Rich”, female anthems like “Pretty Pon Snap” to thoughtful music like “Ghetto Youth” but overall the entire EP conveys positivity and joy.

Even more unique, the dancehall artist does not swear in his music, “No, I don’t use curse words in my songs. I’m trying to show the youths that you don’t need to be bad, you need to be making money. We don’t need anymore bodies. So I don’t give them any form of curse words in my music,” he told FADER.

Born as Adrian Daley in 2000 in the Salt Spring community in Montego Bay, Daddy1 was the eldest of four children for a single mother. This charismatic young dreamer earned his alias by becoming the next best patriarchal figure in his household, and was dubbed Daddy1 from then on.

His life story and his ascension to musical prominence, are but the result of the undeniable agency, penchant for leadership and self contained mindset that awarded him his pseudonym in the first place.

These qualities in him shined the most in those early days and earned him the respect of childhood friend Bobby Six, younger brother of Dancehall superstar Squash. This friendship led to a fellowship between himself and Squash that eventually grew into a family connection that would persist throughout the years.

When asked what to expect on the EP, Daddy told FADER, “Expect to hear everything. Trap vibes, Party vibes, everything. It’s Daddy1 trust me, you are going to like this one.”

1 Bro Gad Tracklist

Rich Drops Pretty Pon Snap Ghetto Youth Our Time Live Life To The Fullest

Stream EP here