Connected Caribbean Summit 2023 Conference Takes Place in Miami

MIAMI – In an era of unprecedented and disruptive shifts sweeping across every sector, the Caribbean region stands at a pivotal crossroads. The need for innovative, collaborative, and forward-thinking approaches has never been more pressing. It is within this dynamic context that the Connected Caribbean Summit 2023 emerges as a catalyst for resilience, innovation, and transformation, offering a unique platform for the region to address challenges and seize opportunities, together.

The summit, set to take place from December 5-7, 2023, at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, Miami, promises to be an extraordinary convergence of thought leaders and experts from diverse sectors in the Caribbean region. It’s not just a conference; it’s a platform for carving out a tangible future for the Caribbean. The action-oriented format of the meeting is specially designed to go beyond theoretical discussions and facilitate practical solutions. The summit directly supports and advances digitally enabled national and regional development, business resilience, and social justice.

Click here to register for the event.

Hosted by the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM), the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions, and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), the Connected Caribbean Summit is a collaborative effort that transcends borders. In partnership with the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, the event underscores the urgency of the Caribbean’s need to adapt to the rapidly evolving global landscape and navigate a path to economic and societal resilience.

Summit Theme and Speakers

The theme for this year’s summit is “Strengthening Caribbean Resilience, Accelerating Caribbean Development“. This theme will be addressed by an impressive lineup of speakers. This includes Mr. Rodney Taylor, Secretary General of CTU; Ms. Petipa Lewis, President of CARICHAM; Mr. John Curran, President and CEO of ARIN. In addition, Ms. Bernadette Lewis, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO). Plus, Mr. Bevil Wooding, Executive Director of the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions and Director of Caribbean Affairs for ARIN.

Read also: Caribbean Court of Justice and CAJS Launch Breakthrough AI Collaboration



The summit is structured to foster dynamic conversations and hands-on engagement, offering attendees the chance to actively contribute to the development of innovative solutions. With a lineup of expert speakers and facilitators drawn from the Caribbean, North American and the UK, representing various sectors, participants can expect a diverse range of insights and strategies, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The event encourages collaboration across industries, uniting the technology, justice, business, and public sectors to create a holistic approach to Caribbean development. The summit also provides ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to forge meaningful connections with peers and experts. Plus, setting the stage for future collaborations.

The Connected Caribbean Summit 2023 promises to be a pivotal moment in shaping the Caribbean’s future. It is an event dedicated to action, collaboration, and innovation, paving the way for resilient and prosperous Caribbean nations.