Congresswoman Wilson Supports Extending and Redesignating Haiti for TPS

MIAMI – Today, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) released the following statement reacting to the extension and redesignation of Haiti for Temporary Protected Status:

“Today’s historic announcement from the Biden Administration is long overdue and much-needed relief for Haitian families in the United States. Sending folks back to Haiti right now is a kiss of death. We cannot simply just send Haitian families to walk the plank in a country riddled with gang violence, hunger, and an unstable government. We must stand up for the Haitian immigrants in the United States right now. I have been fighting for years now to ensure Haitian families in the United States do not get deported, and today, Haitian families can rest easy knowing they have protections. Now is time for the United States and the International community to support the people of Haiti to ensure they are on a path to success.”

On May 8th, Congresswoman Wilson joined her colleagues in Congress in calling for the extension of TPS for Haitians.

In 2022, Congresswoman Wilson, alongside other Representatives, wrote a letter to Secretary Blinken and Secretary Mayorkas urging them to expand Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status and to stop U.S. deportations back to Haiti.

In 2022, Congresswoman Wilson also led the most recent successful push for extending Temporary Protected Status for the Republic of Haiti and an extension for its nationals in the United States.