Congresswoman Wilson Applauds President Biden’s Extension of TPS

MIAMI – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) issued the following statement regarding the Biden administration’s decision to extend Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for eligible nationals from Haiti, and El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Sudan and Nepal living in the United States:

“Right decision, right time! I applaud President Biden for extending TPS for Haiti and several other vulnerable nations. The conditions that compelled the original TPS designations persist, and in some cases, have worsened. This extension will provide TPS holders some breathing room as we head into the holidays.

“TPS holders from Haiti and elsewhere are essential members of the South Florida community. They contribute to every facet of our lives. They are parents, educators, first responders, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and taxpayers. They’re deeply rooted in our community.

“I will continue fighting for a redesignation of TPS to empower Haitian nationals currently without TPS, as well as a halt in deportations to Haiti. I will continue working with the Haitian community to advocate for assistance to help resolve the security, political, and economic crises that have brought Haiti to a standstill.”