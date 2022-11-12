National News

Congresswoman Wilson Applauds President Biden’s Extension of TPS

Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Sudan and Nepal

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News33 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Last Chance for Thousands to Re-Register for Temporary Protected Status

MIAMI –  Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) issued the following statement regarding the Biden administration’s decision to extend Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for eligible nationals from Haiti, and El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Sudan and Nepal living in the United States:

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson

“Right decision, right time! I applaud President Biden for extending TPS for Haiti and several other vulnerable nations. The conditions that compelled the original TPS designations persist, and in some cases, have worsened. This extension will provide TPS holders some breathing room as we head into the holidays.

“TPS holders from Haiti and elsewhere are essential members of the South Florida community. They contribute to every facet of our lives. They are parents, educators, first responders, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and taxpayers. They’re deeply rooted in our community.

“I will continue fighting for a redesignation of TPS to empower Haitian nationals currently without TPS, as well as a halt in deportations to Haiti. I will continue working with the Haitian community to advocate for assistance to help resolve the security, political, and economic crises that have brought Haiti to a standstill.”

In September, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson sent a letter to President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas requesting an extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti. The request is among several efforts Congresswoman Wilson has undertaken to support the Haitian community and stabilize Haiti.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News33 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Barbados

Barbados seeks International Monetary Fund help with economic reform plan

June 1, 2018

Prime Minister of Jamaica Reassures U.S. Investors

May 8, 2016
Health Care Crisis: Jamaica’s Cry For a Better Health Care System

Health Care Crisis: Jamaica’s Cry For a Better Health Care System

October 7, 2019

“Jamaica’s Economic Outlook Continues To Improve”, says IMF

August 24, 2014
Back to top button